Task Force to rehabilitate 14,000 tanks across the country (Video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 12:26

The Ministry of Irrigation has decided to renovate rural tanks, anicuts and canals covering all provinces of the country targeting the 2020 Maha season.

Accordingly, Minister of Irrigation Chamal Rajapaksa decided to set up a task force to launch the Irrigation Prosperity program.

The Minister said that steps will be taken to rehabilitate and activate 14,000 rural tanks, which is expected to revive the local agricultural and food production sector.

The Minister instructed the Special Task Force to include all institutions under the Ministry of Irrigation, Agrarian Services, Surveyors, Mahaweli Departments, Local Government and Private Institutions, Chiefs and Senior Officers of the Sri Lanka Army and the contribution of the public.  

