Reports were not forwarded to the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando (Video)

Former Director of State Intelligence Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena yesterday admitted that reports on Saharan Hashim or his followers was not sent to then Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando from 1 to 20 April, 2019.



He was testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack.



Former Director of State Intelligence Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena testified before the Presidential Commission for the 19th day.



Attorney-at-Law Dilshan Jayasuriya, who appeared for then Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, cross-examined the witness.







