102+accounts+of+drug+traffickers+suspended

Police have suspended 102 accounts with transactions amounting to Rs. 2643 million from money earned by drug traffickers.
However, a senior police officer conducting the investigation told the Hiru news team that only Rs. 96.7 million is left in these accounts.
Meanwhile, the police have uncovered information on a drug racket run by a woman detained at the Dumbara Prison.
