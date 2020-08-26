සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

102 accounts of drug traffickers suspended

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 12:56

Police have suspended 102 accounts with transactions amounting to Rs. 2643 million from money earned by drug traffickers.

However, a senior police officer conducting the investigation told the Hiru news team that only Rs. 96.7 million is left in these accounts.

Meanwhile, the police have uncovered information on a drug racket run by a woman detained at the Dumbara Prison.

