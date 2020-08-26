Shops and restaurants serving food uniform for human consumption (video)





Several restaurants and shops operating in Wattala, Hekitta and Hendala in the Gampaha District were inspected by Public Health Inspectors.



It was found that there is no proper disposal of waste or proper procedures in these restaurants.



In most restaurants food was stored in unhygienic conditions unfit for human consumption.



Among them were restaurants that stored expired food items in refrigerators to serve people.



Accordingly, steps were taken to prosecute the owners for improper storage of food, improper disposal of waste and substandard food production.