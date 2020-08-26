සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Shops and restaurants serving food uniform for human consumption (video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 14:11

Shops+and+restaurants+serving+food+uniform+for+human+consumption+%28video%29


Several restaurants and shops operating in Wattala, Hekitta and Hendala in the Gampaha District were inspected by Public Health Inspectors.

It was found that there is no proper disposal of waste or proper procedures in these restaurants.

In most restaurants food was stored in unhygienic conditions unfit for human consumption.

Among them were restaurants that stored expired food items in refrigerators to serve people.

Accordingly, steps were taken to prosecute the owners for improper storage of food, improper disposal of waste and substandard food production.

Trending News

Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.