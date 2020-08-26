සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 13:17

It has been confirmed that a pregnant woman who came to Sri Lanka from Dubai and was quarantined has contracted coronavirus.

Chilaw Base Hospital Director Dr. K.P. Mallawarachchi said that the 27-year-old woman had returned from Dubai and had been diagnosed with coronavirus after completing the quarantine period and was in self quarantine. 

The pregnant woman is a resident of Bangadeniya and was admitted to the Corona Unit in Chilaw and later transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

