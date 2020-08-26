Ampitiya+tourist+village+dilapidated+maintenance+

The Ampitiya tourist village in Madurawala, a project started under the Mahinda Chinthana in 2008, has faced many problems due to improper maintenance during the past few years.



Many local industries including pottery and textiles were operated for local and foreign tourists.



However, those buildings are rundown today as the previous government did not carry out any maintenance work.



Many of the people who were associated with this tourist village today have to face many problems after the Easter attack and the restriction of tourist arrivals due to the global Covid 19 pandemic.



The Ampitiya Tourist Village, a destination for local and foreign tourists as well as school children on educational trips, has won the Best Tourist Village Award presented by the Ministry of Tourism once in every six years.



The Red Minute is on the lookout until the authorities focus on restoring the village, which was built to attract tourists at a cost of millions of rupees.