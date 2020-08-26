Ministerial Subcommittee on Cost of Living (Video)

A Cabinet Sub-Committee on Cost of Living headed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has been appointed.

The committee is supposed to work to keep the cost of living stable by providing policies and practical solutions focussing on market demand and supply fluctuations, weather effects. Seasonal product changes and international market prices. The Prime Minister and the Ministers of Trade, Agriculture, Fisheries and Plantation will be the members of the subcommittee. Several state ministers will also be part of this subcommittee.



Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today that the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.



Co-Cabinet Spokesman Udaya Gammanpila addressing the media stated that Cabinet approval has been granted to amend four Acts to implement a simple tax system as well as to amend the Inland Revenue and Value Added Tax Acts.



Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the report of the committee appointed to look into the recent power outage island wide has been submitted to the Cabinet.