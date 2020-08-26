සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ministerial Subcommittee on Cost of Living (Video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 14:03

Ministerial+Subcommittee+on+Cost+of+Living+%28Video%29



A Cabinet Sub-Committee on Cost of Living headed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has been appointed.


The committee is supposed to work to keep the cost of living stable by providing policies and practical solutions focussing on market demand and supply fluctuations, weather effects. Seasonal product changes and international market prices. The Prime Minister and the Ministers of Trade, Agriculture, Fisheries and Plantation will be the members of the subcommittee. Several state ministers will also be part of this subcommittee.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today that the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Udaya Gammanpila addressing the media stated that Cabinet approval has been granted to amend four Acts to implement a simple tax system as well as to amend the Inland Revenue and Value Added Tax Acts.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the report of the committee appointed to look into the recent power outage island wide has been submitted to the Cabinet.


Trending News

Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.