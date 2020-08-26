සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

11 more Covid-19 patients recover - total number of recoveries increase to 2,830

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 13:51

11 COVID- 19, patients recovered and discharged from hospital bringing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,830.

