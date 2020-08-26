සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hamilton garbage problem solved after the Hiru exposure (video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 14:30

Hamilton+garbage+problem+solved+after+the+Hiru+exposure+%28video%29


Previously, the Red Minute revealed how the Hamilton Canal aquaculture has been severely affected by the release of non-perishable and chemical contaminants into the nearby environment.

Accordingly, in a commendable move the Puttalam and Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha officials have come forward to provide a quick solution to this problem.

On the 21st of this month we revealed to the country about the environmental problem that has arisen due to the illegal dumping of garbage on both sides of the main road from Puttalam - Madurankuliya to Thoduwa which belongs to the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

We pointed out that the beautiful Hamilton Canal, which flows through the area, has been polluted due to the release of non-perishable material into the environment as well as chemical contaminants.

Accordingly, officials of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha and the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha have come forward to provide solutions to the garbage problem.

The officials of the Pradeshiya Sabha request the residents of the area to refrain from such acts which are carried out in a manner that destroys the environment, even though proper methods have been devised to dispose of the garbage.

Residents of the area expressed their gratitude for the revelation made by Hiru News.

Trending News

Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.