Hamilton garbage problem solved after the Hiru exposure (video)





Previously, the Red Minute revealed how the Hamilton Canal aquaculture has been severely affected by the release of non-perishable and chemical contaminants into the nearby environment.



Accordingly, in a commendable move the Puttalam and Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha officials have come forward to provide a quick solution to this problem.



On the 21st of this month we revealed to the country about the environmental problem that has arisen due to the illegal dumping of garbage on both sides of the main road from Puttalam - Madurankuliya to Thoduwa which belongs to the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.



We pointed out that the beautiful Hamilton Canal, which flows through the area, has been polluted due to the release of non-perishable material into the environment as well as chemical contaminants.



Accordingly, officials of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha and the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha have come forward to provide solutions to the garbage problem.



The officials of the Pradeshiya Sabha request the residents of the area to refrain from such acts which are carried out in a manner that destroys the environment, even though proper methods have been devised to dispose of the garbage.



Residents of the area expressed their gratitude for the revelation made by Hiru News.