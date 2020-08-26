A group including females who assaulted a youth in Baddegama surrenders (Video)

A video of a 28-year-old youth being assaulted by a group in the Batepola area in Galle was circulated on social media recently and Hiru revealed this story to the country through the news team.

The young man, who worked as a pharmaceutical promotion officer for a private company, had been assaulted by a group from his own profession after brining him to a friend's house.

The owner of the house where the attack took place and his wife were arrested by the police last Tuesday.

However, with the revelation of the Hiru news report, 11 other persons who carried out the attack have surrendered to the police.

All of them have been released on bail and the suspects will be charged in court according to the Baddegama Police.