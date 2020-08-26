සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Notice issued to 4 persons including the Acting Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 15:04

The Court of Appeal today issued notice to the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, the Director of the CID and the OIC of the Special Investigation Unit to appear before the court.

This was when the petition filed by former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo who is currently in remand custody was called before the Court of Appeal today.

Former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo has filed a revised petition in the Court of Appeal after the Negombo Magistrate's Court rejected his request for bail.

When the case was summoned before the Court of Appeal today, a notice was issued to the group named as respondents.

