Notice+issued+to+4+persons+including+the+Acting+Inspector+General+of+Police+and+the+Attorney+General

The Court of Appeal today issued notice to the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, the Director of the CID and the OIC of the Special Investigation Unit to appear before the court.



This was when the petition filed by former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo who is currently in remand custody was called before the Court of Appeal today.



Former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo has filed a revised petition in the Court of Appeal after the Negombo Magistrate's Court rejected his request for bail.



