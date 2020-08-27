Meeting+between+the+Speaker+and+the+Indian+High+Commissioner

A meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley and new Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was held in Parliament yesterday.
Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at the meeting, the Parliamentary Communications Division said.
This is the first diplomatic meeting held after the appointment of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the Speaker.
Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at the meeting, the Parliamentary Communications Division said.
This is the first diplomatic meeting held after the appointment of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the Speaker.