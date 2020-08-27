සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic admits that his department is corrupt (Video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 16:32

Commissioner+General+of+Motor+Traffic+admits+that+his+department+is+corrupt+%28Video%29
Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon states that he admits that his department has a reputation as a corrupt place among state institutions.

He made these comments while participating in a special interview with the "Hiru Eththa" programme.

The Commissioner General has stated that he will never take bribes and if there are any instances of such corruption in his department, he urges the public to add them to the face book if possible.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon stated that although no decision has been taken so far to stop the vehicle emission test, a discussion is to be held with the Minister in charge of the subject.

He also says that there is a discussion in the society about stopping vehicle emission testing.

He also revealed that the people will be given the opportunity to register their vehicles online.

Below is the full discussion with the Commissioner.


Trending News

Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
27 August 2020
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.