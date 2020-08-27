Commissioner General of Motor Traffic admits that his department is corrupt (Video)

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon states that he admits that his department has a reputation as a corrupt place among state institutions.



He made these comments while participating in a special interview with the "Hiru Eththa" programme.



The Commissioner General has stated that he will never take bribes and if there are any instances of such corruption in his department, he urges the public to add them to the face book if possible.



The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon stated that although no decision has been taken so far to stop the vehicle emission test, a discussion is to be held with the Minister in charge of the subject.



He also says that there is a discussion in the society about stopping vehicle emission testing.



He also revealed that the people will be given the opportunity to register their vehicles online.



Below is the full discussion with the Commissioner.



