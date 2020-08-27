Another+186+Sri+Lankans+arrive+from+Maldives+and+Australia

Another 186 Sri Lankans stranded in the Maldives and Australia due to the coronavirus arrived at the Katunayake and Mattala airports this afternoon.
Our correspondents state that 26 Sri Lankans from the Maldives arrived at the Katunayake Airport while 160 Sri Lankans who were staying in Australia arrived at the Mattala Airport.
Our correspondents state that 26 Sri Lankans from the Maldives arrived at the Katunayake Airport while 160 Sri Lankans who were staying in Australia arrived at the Mattala Airport.