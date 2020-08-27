Red+notices+for+people+discharging+sewage+into+Upper+Kotmale+Reservoir

The Talawakele-Lindula Urban Council has issued red notices to several shops and houses that have dumped sewage into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.



According to the complaints received by the Municipal Council, the Public Health Inspectors have issued a stern warning against them today.



Earlier inspections by public health inspectors revealed that some shops and 40 houses in Talawakele had discharged fecal matter directly into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.



Accordingly, the persons concerned have been instructed to prepare a proper procedure within 7 days.