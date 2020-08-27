සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Red notices for people discharging sewage into Upper Kotmale Reservoir

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 16:53

Red+notices+for+people+discharging+sewage+into+Upper+Kotmale+Reservoir
The Talawakele-Lindula Urban Council has issued red notices to several shops and houses that have dumped sewage into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

According to the complaints received by the Municipal Council, the Public Health Inspectors have issued a stern warning against them today.

Earlier inspections by public health inspectors revealed that some shops and 40 houses in Talawakele had discharged fecal matter directly into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

Accordingly, the persons concerned have been instructed to prepare a proper procedure within 7 days.

Trending News

Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
27 August 2020
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.