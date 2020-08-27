President+demands+answers+in+2+years+for+human+elephant+conflict+

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed officials to permanently solve the human-elephant conflict within two years.

He has stated that the human-elephant conflict has dragged for nearly 40 years even though various discussions have been held in this regard.

He reiterated the need for a tangible solution that equally protects man and the animal.

The president was addressing a meeting to discuss the future actions of the ministry of construction of electric fences, moats, reforestation and forest resources development at the presidential secretariat today.

122 persons were killed by wild elephant attacks while 407 wild elephants were also killed last year.

It was revealed at this meeting that 62 persons were killed in the first 8 months of this year as well.

At that juncture, President Rajapaksa said that the Wildlife Department has a stretch of 1.2 million hectares of forest land and, it is also their responsibility to look into the food requirement of wild animals.