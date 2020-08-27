සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Pregnant woman returning home after quarantine tests positive for covid-19

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 20:04

A pregnant woman, who has arrived from Dubai and completed quarantine, has tested positive for covid-19.


Director of the Chilaw base hospital K.P. Mallawarachchi said that the 29 year old woman has tested positive while she was on home-quarantine after completing her initial quarantine period at a quarantine centre.


Health services director of the Puttlam district Dinusha Fernando said that 15 close contacts of the woman have been directed to self-quarantine.


Meanwhile 186 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Maldives and Australia owing to covid-19 arrived at the Katunayake and Mattala airports today.


According to our correspondent, 26 repatriates from the Maldives have arrived at Katunayake while 160 Sri Lankans have arrived at the Mattala airport from Australia.


Meawnhile 11 recovered covid-19 patients were discharged today increasing the total number of recoveries in the island to 2830.


Furthermore an arrival from abroad tested positive today as well increasing the number of covid-19 cases in the island to 2985.


Accordingly 143 remain under medical treatment.


