The+woman+who+climbed+a+hundred+feet+high+sal+tree+ends+her+protest+

A woman from Balangoda - Diyawinna - Hadagiriya area who started her protest by climbing a sal tree near the Balangoda Divisional Secretariat ended her protest this afternoon.



She climbed a 100-foot-tall sal tree and began her protest, demanding legal ownership of her land.



Meanwhile, our correspondent stated that her mother and residents of the area in support of her had started a protest this afternoon blocking the Colombo - Badulla main road near the Balangoda Divisional Secretariat.



Due to this the traffic on the road was disrupted.