03+flyovers+at+Slave+Island+to+ease+congestion

Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando states that three flyovers will be constructed at Slave Island to reduce the heavy traffic congestion in Colombo.



An announcement was issued by the Minister stating that there is heavy traffic congestion near the Slave Island Railway Station on a daily basis.



The Minister also points out that the railway security gate is closed 109 times a day.



Accordingly, it has been decided to construct two 420 meter long flyovers across Uttarananda Mawatha and Justice Akbar Mawatha to reduce traffic congestion.



Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando stated that a flyover will also be constructed across the Baladaksha Mawatha and the cost of these three projects is said to be in the range of Rs. 6 billion.