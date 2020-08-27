The+driver+of+a+van+that+was+shot+by+police+in+Dunagaha+has+been+identified+

Police shot at a van that sped away ignoring police orders to stop at the road block in the Divulapitiya - Dunagaha junction area.



Investigations were carried out on a person who was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds. The police stated that it was later revealed that he was the driver of the van that defied police orders.



The suspect, a resident of Avissawella, has been arrested and is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under police protection.