සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The driver of a van that was shot by police in Dunagaha has been identified

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 20:10

The+driver+of+a+van+that+was+shot+by+police+in+Dunagaha+has+been+identified+
Police shot at a van that sped away ignoring police orders to stop at the road block in the Divulapitiya - Dunagaha junction area.

Investigations were carried out on a person who was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds. The police stated that it was later revealed that he was the driver of the van that defied police orders. 

The suspect, a resident of Avissawella, has been arrested and is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under police protection.

Trending News

Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Porridge instead of milk for school children
27 August 2020
Porridge instead of milk for school children
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
27 August 2020
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.