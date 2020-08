The first day of the debate on the vote of account for the next four months, which includes recurrent expenditure of Rs. 987 billion and capital expenditure of Rs. 334 billion, was held in Parliament today.



The vote of account was presented to Parliament by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Finance.



MPs Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Hesha Vithanage, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe and MP Chaminda Wijesiri spoke in parliament today regarding the vote of account.