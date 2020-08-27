Correcting the 19th Amendment alone is not enough - Buddhasasana Task Force

The Buddhasasana Task Force has informed President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa that correcting the 19th Amendment alone is not enough and that other amendments should be made soon.



Addressing an article entitled 'Think Longer Before the 20th Amendment'.



It states that the confusion created in the country by the present constitution should be rectified immediately and that holding provincial council elections under the current circumstances is an irrevocable danger.



This letter was signed by Ven. Itthapane Dhammalankara Thero and 30 monks and organizations as well as the members representing the Buddhasasana Task Force.



