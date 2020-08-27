සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Correcting the 19th Amendment alone is not enough - Buddhasasana Task Force

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 20:16

Correcting+the+19th+Amendment+alone+is+not+enough+-+Buddhasasana+Task+Force+
The Buddhasasana Task Force has informed President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa that correcting the 19th Amendment alone is not enough and that other amendments should be made soon.

Addressing an article entitled 'Think Longer Before the 20th Amendment'.

It states that the confusion created in the country by the present constitution should be rectified immediately and that holding provincial council elections under the current circumstances is an irrevocable danger.

This letter was signed by Ven. Itthapane Dhammalankara Thero and 30 monks and organizations as well as the members representing the Buddhasasana Task Force.


Trending News

Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
Porridge instead of milk for school children
27 August 2020
Porridge instead of milk for school children
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
27 August 2020
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.