The+sun+will+be+directly+over+Sri+Lanka+from+today+until+September+07

The Meteorological Department warns that the Sun will be directly above Sri Lanka from today (28) to September 07 as the sun moves to the south.



"On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28 th of August to 07th of September in this year.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28) are Karampan, Kokuvil and Sarasalai about 12.11 noon. " - Meteorological department.