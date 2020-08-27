සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Increased rainfall in several provinces

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 7:32

The Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 pm.

Light showers are likely in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

