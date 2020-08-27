President+pays+attention+to+reduce+foreign+exchange+spent+on+fish+imports

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the reduction in the foreign exchange spent annually on fish imports should have a mulit faceted plan.



The President made this observation at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27) on the future plans of the State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fish and Shrimp Farming, Fisheries Harbor Development, Multi-Day Fisheries and Fish Exports.



The government spends close to US $ 500 million annually on the importation of fish, dried fish, mackerel and canned fish.



The President emphasized that the fishing industry should be among the foreign exchange earning exports that benefit from the coastal belt around the country and the inland tank system.



The contribution of the fisheries industry to the GDP so far is 1%.



Those involved in the ornamental fish industry has pointed out that it has the potential to export nearly 700 species of ornamental fish.



The President instructed the officials to look into easing the existing barriers for re-export of aquatic plants since there is the possibility of importing aquatic plants which are in great demand in the world in order to cultivate them in factories and reexport.



There are about 18,000 inland tanks, but only about 1,500 are used for freshwater fisheries.



It was revealed during this discussion that 90,000 fry are planned to be released into tanks for the promotion of freshwater fish.