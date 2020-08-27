සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A special investigation into the destruction of mangroves in Anavilunda for shrimp farming

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 7:54

The Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation states that an investigation has been launched into the destruction of mangroves in the Anavilundawa Sanctuary which has been declared as a Ramsar wetland.

It has been reported that the mangrove system has been destroyed in order to prepare for shrimp farming.

Secretary to the Ministry Bandula Harischandra stated that a B report on the destruction of the relevant mangroves was reported to the court yesterday.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation, in collaboration with the Wayamba University, has initiated a program to rehabilitate the mangrove ecosystem in the area near the western boundary of the Anavilundawa Sanctuary.

However, it is reported that another mangrove system was destroyed on the night of the 25th while a mangrove restoration work was being carried out closeby.

