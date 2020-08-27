සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Information on a motorcycle racket revealed

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 8:03

Information+on+a+motorcycle+racket+revealed+

Four individuals who were engaged in organized racketeering of stealing Motorcycles and Three-wheelers have been arrested by the Gampaha police yesterday.


11 motorcycles, 2 spare parts of motorcycles and 2 Three-wheelers which had been stolen by the suspects had been discovered.


Meanwhile, Police have arrested Kudu Suranga who is connected to many crimes, with heroin in possession in Hikkaduwa - Thiranagama area.


During the time of arrest, he has had 5.1 grams of heroin in his possession.


Further, the Colombo crimes division arrested a close associate of Angoda Lokka who is believed to have died in India, along with drugs worth 30 million rupees while it was being transported in a van yesterday.


This was near the Orugodawaththa traffic lights.


The suspect was arrested following questioning of 4 accomplices of Angoda Lokka who had attempted to flee the country on the 23rd of this month.


Meanwhile, during a raid conducted by the Tangalle criminal investigations unit yesterday, a suspect was arrested with a T-56 weapon, 30 bullets and a magazine in Weeraketiya area.


Police media division noted that 1.61 grams of heroin was also found in the suspect's possession.


The suspect was produced before the Walasmulla magistrate's court and was remanded until the 3rd of September.


 


 


Trending News

Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
27 August 2020
Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking
Porridge instead of milk for school children
27 August 2020
Porridge instead of milk for school children
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
O/L dates to be announced
27 August 2020
O/L dates to be announced
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus
27 August 2020
A woman who completes quarantine becomes infected with coronavirus

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.