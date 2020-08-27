Information+on+a+motorcycle+racket+revealed+

Four individuals who were engaged in organized racketeering of stealing Motorcycles and Three-wheelers have been arrested by the Gampaha police yesterday.

11 motorcycles, 2 spare parts of motorcycles and 2 Three-wheelers which had been stolen by the suspects had been discovered.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested Kudu Suranga who is connected to many crimes, with heroin in possession in Hikkaduwa - Thiranagama area.

During the time of arrest, he has had 5.1 grams of heroin in his possession.

Further, the Colombo crimes division arrested a close associate of Angoda Lokka who is believed to have died in India, along with drugs worth 30 million rupees while it was being transported in a van yesterday.

This was near the Orugodawaththa traffic lights.

The suspect was arrested following questioning of 4 accomplices of Angoda Lokka who had attempted to flee the country on the 23rd of this month.

Meanwhile, during a raid conducted by the Tangalle criminal investigations unit yesterday, a suspect was arrested with a T-56 weapon, 30 bullets and a magazine in Weeraketiya area.

Police media division noted that 1.61 grams of heroin was also found in the suspect's possession.

The suspect was produced before the Walasmulla magistrate's court and was remanded until the 3rd of September.