Survey+on+businesses+which+suffered+due+to+COVID

The department of census and statistics has commenced a survey on businesses which have become dysfunctional owing to the impact of the coronavirus.

All sectors of the economy have been affected owing to the corona virus, and as a result the department noted that over hundreds and thousands of people are at risk of losing their jobs.

However, accurate data and information is required in order to establish long term plans and policies, and one could participate in this survey online.

Accordingly by logging into www.statistics.gov.lk the website, the application can be obtained.

The department of census and statistics noted that the application could be filled and emailed back to the email address denoted in the site or faxed to 0112 147 412.

Information could also be provided via post addressed to the department of census and statistics, No. 306/71, Polduwa road, Battaramulla.







