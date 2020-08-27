A+resident+of+Kiridiwela+arrested+with+03+swords+and+four+T-56+bullets

A man named 'Alerted Manju', a resident of Meddegama, Kiridiwela has been arrested with 03 swords and 04 T-56 bullets.Police said that the suspect was arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Police Special Task Force and the Kiridiwela Police.Meanwhile, a resident of the Paragoda area in Bulathsinhala has been arrested by the Kalutara Divisional Crime Investigation Division with a 12 bore gun.