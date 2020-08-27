සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SriLankan Airlines continues to fly to selected destinations

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 8:07

Sri Lanka’s national carrier, Sri Lankan Airlines informed that the airline continues to fly to selected international destinations including Milan, London, Tokyo, Male, Frankfurt, Paris and Sydney during the current global lockdown period.


Passengers who are intending to travel with the airline to these destinations and beyond could book their tickets from its ticket offices in Colombo, Galle, and Kandy or from the passengers’ preferred travel agent.


Meanwhile, with 2 COVID cases been reported yesterday, the total number of infected persons in the country increased to 2,986.


The government information department said that the two latest infected persons were returnees from Kuwait and UAE, undergoing quarantine.


As a pregnant female returnee from Dubai had tested positive after returning home from quarantine, 15 of her close associates were put on self-quarantine yesterday.


While the woman concerned is a resident of Bangadeniya, she had been transferred to the Mulleriyava Base Hospital after admission to the Chilaw General Hospital Corona Unit.


 


