Putin+preparing+to+send+troops+to+the+Republic+of+Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to send troops to support President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, who is facing a crisis amid popular protests.



However, he hoped that a peaceful solution would be found to the protests that have arisen over the election results.



The President of Belarus has stated that he won 80 percent of the vote in the August 9 presidential election.



Unprecedented protests have swept across Belarus since election results on August 9 which declared Lukashenko, president of 26 years, the winner with more than 80% of the vote.



Opposition groups called for the election to be called off, while opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has fled to neighboring Lithuania.



Lukashenko, 65, is considered an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and worked to maintain close ties with Russia.



President Putin said yesterday that the two countries should work together to establish a security pool to control the current situation in Belarus. He stressed that it could be used if extremist sections exceed the limit.



However, the NATO chief warned Russia to stay out of the crisis in the sovereign state of Belarus.