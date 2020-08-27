Steps to be taken to develop sports and solve problems of admitting to schools based on sports (Video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Steps to be taken to develop sports and solve problems of admitting to schools based on sports

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 12:55

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Namal Rajapaksa states that school sports should be developed to produce athletes who will transcend the national level and win internationally.

He said this at a discussion held at the Ministry of Education yesterday regarding the development of school sports.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa also stated that necessary steps have been taken to solve the practical problems of admitting students to schools based on their special ability for sports.

Speaking at the event, Prof. G L Peiris, Minister of Education, said that the development of sports in schools is essential to produce a healthy generation of physically and mentally developed children. 



