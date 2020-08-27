සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

2020 to be one of the hottest years on record despite the cooling effect of La Niña from Sep-Nov

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 9:30

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says it will experience La Niña weather from September to November.

There is a 60 percent chance of a weak La Niña event developing during September to November 2020, according to a new El Niño/La Niña update from the World Meteorological Organization

The El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a naturally occurring phenomenon involving fluctuations of ocean surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, coupled with changes in the overlying atmospheric circulation according to WMO.

They further report that it has a major influence on weather and climate patterns and associated hazards such as heavy rains, floods and drought. El Niño typically has a warming influence on global temperatures, whilst La Niña has the opposite effect according to reports.


In Spanish, El Niño is a boy and La Niña is a girl.

The World Meteorological Organization estimates that there is a 60 percent chance of La Niña phenomenon developing over the next three months. The La Niña phenomenon will cause cold weather.

Despite the tendency for La Niña to have a cooling effect on global temperatures overall, above-average temperatures are expected to be predominant. This is since its cooling signal will not be enough to counterbalance the impact of human-induced climate change. 

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said this year will continue to be one of the hottest years on record, with much extreme weather ranging from scorching temperatures and wildfires to devastating floods and marine heatwaves.


