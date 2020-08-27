A necklace snatched in front of a girls' school recorded on security camera (video)

A chain that was snatched from a mother who came to school to drop her daughter has been captured in the security camera.



It has recorded two men on a motorcycle snatching a gold necklace from the woman and fleeing.



Our correspondent stated that the robbery took place near St. Joseph's Girls' School in Gampola, .



The gold necklace worn by a mother who had come to the college with her daughter was snatched by the suspects.



Our correspondent further stated that the police have commenced investigations into the robbery through the security camera footage.













