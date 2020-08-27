සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

International footballer Paul Pogba tested positive for Coronavirus

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 12:08

International+footballer+Paul+Pogba+tested+positive+for+Coronavirus+

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was removed from the France squad after testing positive for the coronavirus.


Paul Pogba, one of the best footballers in the world currently representing the French national football team and the famous Manchester United team in England, has been infected with the coronavirus, the French football manager said.

He said that 27 year old Pogba would be subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine.

Paul Pogba will miss tomorrow's match between France and Sweden due to a coronavirus infection, as well as the football match against Croatia in three days.

However, if he fully recovers, he will be able to play in the September 19 match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in England.

He joined Manchester United in England for a record exchange price of Euro 105 million.

Trending News

Porridge instead of milk for school children
27 August 2020
Porridge instead of milk for school children
New school term for 2021 to start on 04 January
28 August 2020
New school term for 2021 to start on 04 January
The sun will be directly over Sri Lanka from today until September 07
28 August 2020
The sun will be directly over Sri Lanka from today until September 07
Shops and restaurants serving food uniform for human consumption (video)
27 August 2020
Shops and restaurants serving food uniform for human consumption (video)
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,986
27 August 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,986

International News

Putin preparing to send troops to the Republic of Belarus
28 August 2020
Putin preparing to send troops to the Republic of Belarus
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.