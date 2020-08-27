International+footballer+Paul+Pogba+tested+positive+for+Coronavirus+

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was removed from the France squad after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Paul Pogba, one of the best footballers in the world currently representing the French national football team and the famous Manchester United team in England, has been infected with the coronavirus, the French football manager said.He said that 27 year old Pogba would be subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine.Paul Pogba will miss tomorrow's match between France and Sweden due to a coronavirus infection, as well as the football match against Croatia in three days.However, if he fully recovers, he will be able to play in the September 19 match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in England.He joined Manchester United in England for a record exchange price of Euro 105 million.

