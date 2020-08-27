'Kudu Ranga' arrested by STF in Ambalangoda

Kudu Ranga, one of the main associates of Podi Lasi, a member of an organized crime gang who is currently in remand custody, has been arrested by the STF in a raid carried out in the Ambalangoda Police area this morning.



The Commandant of the STF, Senior DIG Waruna Jayasundara stated that a number of weapons were found in the suspect's possession at the time of his arrest.



A T-56 firearm, two local firearms, a pair of handcuffs and two gas bombs were recovered from the area.



In addition, a hand grenade, one hundred T-56 bullets and thirty 9mm pistol bullets were found in the possession of the suspect.



The police stated that information has come to light that the suspect has been involved in a number of crimes including drug distribution and murder.