Colombo High Court serve indictments to Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne & Mohomed Rumi

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 10:43

Former Minister Rajitha Senarathna and former chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Rumy Mohamed were served indictments today in connection with the controversial white van media briefing.


The controversial media briefing was convened during the last presidential election and former parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne was remanded in connection with it and was later released on bail.

Rajitha Senarathna and Rumy Mohamed are accused of conducting the white van media briefing and making false allegations against the then-presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.


After serving indictments before High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, the two respondents were released on a 10,000 rupee cash bail and two surety bails of 500,000 rupees each.


The Judge also ordered that one of the sureties should be a close relative of each respondent and residents of his judicial area.


They were also ordered to provide relevant Grama Seva certificates and police clearing reports as well.


In addition, overseas travel was also banned for the two respondents and ordered to educate the Immigration and Emigration controller in that regard.


It is significant that the two participants who disguised as victims and appeared at the head table of the white van media briefing are named as main witnesses in this case.


Meanwhile, MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka who is accused of reckless driving and causing a serious accident, his driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara and former OIC of Welikada Police, ASP Sudath Asmadala appeared before the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.


Later, the case was postponed to September 17th.



