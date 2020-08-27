2020 school examination dates and school holidays in Oct, Dec and Jan

The dates for the various examinations and the corresponding school holidays have been decided by the Ministry of Education.



2020 EXAMINATION DATES



Grade Five Scholarship Examination (2020) will be held on Sunday 11th October 2020



GCE Advanced Level Examination (2020) will be held from October 12, 2020 to November 06, 2020



GCE Ordinary Level Examination (2020) will be held from January 18, 2021 to January 27, 2021



STUDY LEAVE

GCE Ordinary Level study leave from January 1, 2021 to January 17, 2021.

Only students appearing for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination will be entitled to study leave from January 1, 2021 to January 17, 2021.



SCHOOL HOLIDAYS



October 10, 2020 to November 08, 2020

(The third school term will begin on November 9, 2020, and end on December 23, 2020)



December 24 to January 3, 2021

(New school term for the year 2021 will start on January 04)



January 18, 2021 to January 27, 2021

(Schools will reopen after the GCE Ordinary Level Examination from February 1, 2021)











