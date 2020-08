Quintuplets were born at the De Soysa Hospital.



The Deputy Director of the hospital Dr. Pushpa Gamlath stated that the birth of the Quintuplets took place this morning.



She added that all the five children born were girls and that they were all in good health.



The mother of the children is 29 years old and a resident of Pepiliyawela, Gampaha.



The caesarean section for the birth of the Quintuplets twins was performed by obstetrician and gynaecologist Prabodhana Ranaweera.