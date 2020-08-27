Another+308+people+complete+quarantine+period+and+leave+home

A total of 308 persons are scheduled to return home today (28) after completing their quarantine period at the quarantine centers maintained by the forces.



So far, 33,695 people have returned to their homes, according to the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19.



A further 7,122 persons are in 69 quarantine centers.



2,110 P.C.R. tests were carried out yesterday (27) and so far 219,162 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka.



The Epidemiology Unit stated that 2,986 cases of coronavirus infected persons have been reported in the country and 2,830 of them have completely recovered and have returned home.



Only 144 infected patients are still being treated at the hospital.