SLFP negotiations for a post to Maithripala Sirisena (Video)

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 13:40

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara states that discussions have been held with the ruling party on various occasions regarding the provision of a portfolio to former President Maithripala Sirisena.

He was speaking to the media after a discussion held at the party headquarters yesterday (27) regarding the 69th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which falls on the 2nd.

Considering the risk associated with the spread of the coronavirus, it has been decided to hold the anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party this year at the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya as a simple religious program.

Former Provincial Councilor Gamini Thilakasiri who participated in the discussion told the media that the SLFP lost a seat in the Colombo District after fielding unsuitable candidates in the last general election.




