Honking their horns to say thank you to Sri Lanka - People from Lebanon

The Lebanese people yesterday expressed their gratitude in a different way for the support extended by the Sri Lankan government during the Beirut blast.



A recent explosion at a warehouse in Beirut killed at least 200 people and injured more than 5,000.



On that occasion, the Sri Lankan government presented 1,675 kilograms of tea to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.



Sri Lankan Ambassador to Lebanon Shani Karunaratne said that the people of Lebanon thanked Sri Lanka by lowering their car windows and honking their horns as they went past the Sri Lankan Embassy in Lebanon.