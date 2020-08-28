Cost of a meal served for parliamentarians is approximately Rs 296 - Speaker to provide exact figures (Video)

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated in Parliament today (28) that he has been informed that the cost of a meal for a Member of Parliament is around Rs 296.

He further stated that previously the total cost of meals provided in parliament including staff has been divided by 225 and the cost has been quoted in error.

However, the Speaker stated that the correct calculation will be announced in the future, in response to inquiries made by the parliamentarians regarding reports on the cost of a meal.

There were concerns expressed by the members on the undue publicity on false overstated figures.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to attend Parliamentary sittings for the Ratnapura District Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian Primalal Jayasekara, who has been sentenced to death, was questioned.

The manner in which the Opposition MPs were given front row seats was queried.

The debate on the Vote of Accounts presented for the next four months is being held in Parliament for the second day today.