සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No one who is fighting for positions should be given any responsibility - UNP former parliamentarians association

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 13:43

No+one+who+is+fighting+for+positions+should+be+given+any+responsibility+-+UNP+former+parliamentarians+association+
A committee meeting of the United National Party's Former Parliamentarians' Association was held in Pelawatta, Battaramulla yesterday (27) to discuss the leadership issue of the party.

The secretary of the association, former parliamentarian Upali Amarasiri said that during the discussion a motion was tabled that the current leader of the party Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign from the post.

Also, a proposal has been made to bring back those who left the party after former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya takes over the leadership of the party.

A statement issued by the United National Party Former Parliamentarians' Association stated that the Central Bank fraud was the basis of the UNP's defeat.

They emphasize that if the UNP wants to rise again, the leadership must change immediately.

The Association of Former Parliamentarians of the United National Party points out that they are of the opinion that no one who is currently fighting to share various positions in the party is suitable for leadership or any responsibility.

A group including former parliamentarians Joseph Michael Perera, Raja Samaranayake, Upali Piyasoma represent this association.

Trending News

New school term for 2021 to start on 04 January
28 August 2020
New school term for 2021 to start on 04 January
The sun will be directly over Sri Lanka from today until September 07
28 August 2020
The sun will be directly over Sri Lanka from today until September 07
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,986
27 August 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,986
Pregnant woman returning home after quarantine tests positive for covid-19
27 August 2020
Pregnant woman returning home after quarantine tests positive for covid-19
A necklace snatched in front of a girls' school recorded on security camera (video)
28 August 2020
A necklace snatched in front of a girls' school recorded on security camera (video)

International News

Putin preparing to send troops to the Republic of Belarus
28 August 2020
Putin preparing to send troops to the Republic of Belarus
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.