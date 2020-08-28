No one who is fighting for positions should be given any responsibility - UNP former parliamentarians association

A committee meeting of the United National Party's Former Parliamentarians' Association was held in Pelawatta, Battaramulla yesterday (27) to discuss the leadership issue of the party.



The secretary of the association, former parliamentarian Upali Amarasiri said that during the discussion a motion was tabled that the current leader of the party Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign from the post.



Also, a proposal has been made to bring back those who left the party after former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya takes over the leadership of the party.



A statement issued by the United National Party Former Parliamentarians' Association stated that the Central Bank fraud was the basis of the UNP's defeat.



They emphasize that if the UNP wants to rise again, the leadership must change immediately.



The Association of Former Parliamentarians of the United National Party points out that they are of the opinion that no one who is currently fighting to share various positions in the party is suitable for leadership or any responsibility.



A group including former parliamentarians Joseph Michael Perera, Raja Samaranayake, Upali Piyasoma represent this association.