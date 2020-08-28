සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Parliament Approves the Appointment of Members to 06 Committees

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 15:25

The Parliament approved the proposal made by the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, to appoint MPs for 06 committees as its members.

Accordingly, the Legislative Standing Committee will consist of 17 Members. It will be officially chaired by the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee and 15 other members to be nominated by the Committee of Selection.

The Committee on Standing Orders of Parliament shall consist of 12 members. The Committee will be chaired by the Speaker and consists of the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee and 09 other members to be nominated by the Committee of
Selection.

The House Committee will consist of 15 members to serve in the first session of the Ninth Parliament and will be chaired by the Speaker.

The Committee on Ethics and Privileges to be appointed to serve in the first Session of the 9th Parliament will consist of 16 Members to be nominated by the Committee of Selection.

Its chairman will be nominated by the members at the first meeting.

The Committee on Public Petitions will consist of 23 members. Its chairman will also be appointed by its members at the first meeting.
The Backbencher Committee shall consist of the Chief Government Whip, the Chief Opposition Whip, eight (8) Backbenchers from the Government and eight (8) Backbenchers from the Opposition.

