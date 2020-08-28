Beriwila residents suffering due to dilapidated bridge (video)

Beriwila is a village in the Medirigiriya Divisional Secretariat. This village is a place where wild elephants and wildlife roam freely.



Due to this situation the village has been able to attract many tourists.



The people of Beriwila make a living from dairy farming and fishing.



These villagers, who live their lives in such a manner, are in dire straits due to the dilapidation of the only bridge to reach their village.



Surprisingly, this bridge, which was constructed in 2015 with the intervention of the Medirigiriya Pradeshiya Sabha and the Medirigiriya Divisional Secretariat with government funds, collapsed less than two months after its construction.









