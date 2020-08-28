සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prime Minister meets Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera and the Ambassador of Norway

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 15:31

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, called on Aggamaha Panditha, Supreme Leader of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero who is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo, and inquired about his condition.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the Prime Minister wished him a speedy recovery and instructed the officials to look into the essential treatment of the Thera and take necessary action .

The Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trine Jøranli Eskedal.

The meeting was held at Temple Trees and the discussion was on the fisheries sector as well as the existing issues regarding trawler-style fishing methods that destroy the marine environment.

The Norwegian Ambassador commended the Government of Sri Lanka for taking appropriate and prompt action to control the Covid pandemic.  

