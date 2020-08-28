සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The first poppy flower was pinned on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa (photos)

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 16:56

The first poppy flower was pinned on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.


The Presidential Media Unit stated that Maj. Gen. Upul Perera, President of the Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association (SLESA), pinned the first poppy flower to the President.


The Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association (SLESA) has been organizing this Poppy Day every year since 1944 in memory of the soldiers who died in the World Wars.


The Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association (SLESA) also donated one million rupees to the President on behalf of the Covid 19 Fund.






