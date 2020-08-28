,
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,988
Friday, 28 August 2020 - 15:21
Two more arrivals from the UAE, tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2988.
