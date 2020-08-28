සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Neomal Rangajeewa testifies about why information on raid books were changed

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 17:23

Former Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau Neomal Rangajeewa has stated in the Colombo High Court that the places and times in the information book on the raids carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau were changed with the intention of preventing drug traffickers from receiving prior information.

Our court correspondent stated that he revealed this before the three member bench of the High Court comprising Gihan Kulatunga, Pradeep Deep Hettiarachchi and Manjula Tilakaratne when the case pertaining to the Welikada prison clash was taken up for hearing.

Investigations have revealed that Wele Suda, a drug trafficker, had paid Rs. 150,000 a month to a police constable of the Narcotics Bureau to obtain information about raids planned by the Narcotics Bureau.

Accordingly, Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa stated that the relevant police constable who provided information to the drug dealer Wele Suda was arrested after conducting an extensive investigation into the incident.

